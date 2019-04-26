×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next David Bowie's Unreleased 1969 'Mercury Demos' to Be Released on Vinyl Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis Announce New Duets Album ‘Beautiful Lie’

Texas-based singer-songwriters will issue their fourth collaborative project on June 21st

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Robison Kelly Willis new album

Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will release their new duets album 'Beautiful Lie' on June 21st.

Courtesy of McGuckin PR*

Texas-based Americana power couple Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will usher in the summer with the release of Beautiful Lie, their fourth album as a duo. Out June 21st on Robison’s the Next Waltz label, it’s the pair’s follow-up to the 2014 collaboration Our Year. The album’s first single “Nobody’s Perfect,” written by Robison, will be released May 10th, and a week later the two will embark on a joint tour which runs through August.

Taking its title track from a soulful cut on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ 1975 debut LP, Beautiful Lie also includes three more cuts penned by Robison and a co-write with Jack Ingram on “Astrodome.” Other tracks include the mournful ballad “Lost My Best,” penned by “Thinkin’ Problem” singer-songwriter and Uncle Walt’s Band veteran David Ball and three tunes by Adam Wright — including one co-written with his wife, Shannon. Wright recently contributed several tracks to Lee Ann Womack’s The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone.

Related

Kelly Willis
Watch Kelly Willis' Seductive New Video 'Don't Step Away'
Hear Kelly Willis' Soul-Tinged New Song 'Back Being Blue'

Willis’ most recent album was the 2018 soul-and-country gem Back Being Blue, her first solo effort since 2007, while Robison’s 2017 effort Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band, was his first solo disc in eight years.

Beautiful Lie Tour dates:

May 19 – Round Top, TX @ Theater Barn at Winedale
May 24 – Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dancehall
May 25 – Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavilion
June 13 – Austin, TX @ Cactus Café
June 14 – Denison, TX @ Heritage Park
June 15 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
June 16 – Plano, TX @ Love & War in Texas
June 22 – Austin, TX @ Continental Club (Beautiful Lie album release show)
June 27 – Houston, TX @ Discovery Green
June 28 – Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater
June 29 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Theatre
July 19 – Glen Rose, TX @ Phil Hamilton on the Brazos Music & Float Fest
July 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
July 21 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
July 25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds Guitar Museum
July 26 – Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre
July 27 –Athens, GA @ The Foundry
July 29 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern
July 30 – New York, NY @ Hill Country NYC
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Locks at Sona
August 1 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
August 2 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
August 3 – Norfolk, VA @ Goode Theatre
August 10 – Austin, TX @ Broken Spoke
August 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
August 24 – Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad