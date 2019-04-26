Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis Announce New Duets Album ‘Beautiful Lie’

Texas-based Americana power couple Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will usher in the summer with the release of Beautiful Lie, their fourth album as a duo. Out June 21st on Robison’s the Next Waltz label, it’s the pair’s follow-up to the 2014 collaboration Our Year. The album’s first single “Nobody’s Perfect,” written by Robison, will be released May 10th, and a week later the two will embark on a joint tour which runs through August.

Taking its title track from a soulful cut on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ 1975 debut LP, Beautiful Lie also includes three more cuts penned by Robison and a co-write with Jack Ingram on “Astrodome.” Other tracks include the mournful ballad “Lost My Best,” penned by “Thinkin’ Problem” singer-songwriter and Uncle Walt’s Band veteran David Ball and three tunes by Adam Wright — including one co-written with his wife, Shannon. Wright recently contributed several tracks to Lee Ann Womack’s The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone.

Willis’ most recent album was the 2018 soul-and-country gem Back Being Blue, her first solo effort since 2007, while Robison’s 2017 effort Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band, was his first solo disc in eight years.

Beautiful Lie Tour dates:

May 19 – Round Top, TX @ Theater Barn at Winedale

May 24 – Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dancehall

May 25 – Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavilion

June 13 – Austin, TX @ Cactus Café

June 14 – Denison, TX @ Heritage Park

June 15 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

June 16 – Plano, TX @ Love & War in Texas

June 22 – Austin, TX @ Continental Club (Beautiful Lie album release show)

June 27 – Houston, TX @ Discovery Green

June 28 – Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater

June 29 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Theatre

July 19 – Glen Rose, TX @ Phil Hamilton on the Brazos Music & Float Fest

July 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

July 21 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

July 25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds Guitar Museum

July 26 – Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre

July 27 –Athens, GA @ The Foundry

July 29 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern

July 30 – New York, NY @ Hill Country NYC

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Locks at Sona

August 1 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

August 2 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

August 3 – Norfolk, VA @ Goode Theatre

August 10 – Austin, TX @ Broken Spoke

August 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

August 24 – Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater