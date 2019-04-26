Bruce Robison, Kelly Willis Announce New Duets Album ‘Beautiful Lie’

Texas-based Americana power couple Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will usher in the summer with the release of Beautiful Lie, their fourth album as a duo. Out June 21st on Robison’s the Next Waltz label, it’s the pair’s follow-up to the 2014 collaboration Our Year. The album’s first single “Nobody’s Perfect,” written by Robison, will be released May 10th, and a week later the two will embark on a joint tour which runs through August.
Taking its title track from a soulful cut on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ 1975 debut LP, Beautiful Lie also includes three more cuts penned by Robison and a co-write with Jack Ingram on “Astrodome.” Other tracks include the mournful ballad “Lost My Best,” penned by “Thinkin’ Problem” singer-songwriter and Uncle Walt’s Band veteran David Ball and three tunes by Adam Wright — including one co-written with his wife, Shannon. Wright recently contributed several tracks to Lee Ann Womack’s The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone.
Willis’ most recent album was the 2018 soul-and-country gem Back Being Blue, her first solo effort since 2007, while Robison’s 2017 effort Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band, was his first solo disc in eight years.
Beautiful Lie Tour dates:
May 19 – Round Top, TX @ Theater Barn at Winedale
May 24 – Coupland, TX @ Coupland Dancehall
May 25 – Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavilion
June 13 – Austin, TX @ Cactus Café
June 14 – Denison, TX @ Heritage Park
June 15 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
June 16 – Plano, TX @ Love & War in Texas
June 22 – Austin, TX @ Continental Club (Beautiful Lie album release show)
June 27 – Houston, TX @ Discovery Green
June 28 – Haltom City, TX @ Haltom Theater
June 29 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Theatre
July 19 – Glen Rose, TX @ Phil Hamilton on the Brazos Music & Float Fest
July 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
July 21 – Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
July 25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds Guitar Museum
July 26 – Franklin, TN @ Franklin Theatre
July 27 –Athens, GA @ The Foundry
July 29 – Cambridge, MA @ Atwood’s Tavern
July 30 – New York, NY @ Hill Country NYC
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Locks at Sona
August 1 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
August 2 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
August 3 – Norfolk, VA @ Goode Theatre
August 10 – Austin, TX @ Broken Spoke
August 23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
August 24 – Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater