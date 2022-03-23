Brothers Osbourne Perform Raucous Single ‘Headstone’ on ‘Fallon’

Brothers Osbourne appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase their recent song “Headstone.” The musicians appeared with their live band for a rollicking take on the guitar-driven song, one of the duo’s most aggressive numbers to date.

“Headstone,” released in January, is one of three bonus tracks that appear on a deluxe edition of the duo’s 2020 album Skeletons. The song was produced by Jay Joyce. The other bonus tracks on Skeletons Deluxe include the previously released “Younger Me” and “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” a ballad that cribs from “On the Road Again” (with Willie Nelson’s permission).

Both Skeletons and the band’s performance of “Younger Me” are nominated for Grammy Awards at the April 3 ceremonies. “Younger Me” appeared at No. 19 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the best songs of 2021.

Brothers Osbourne will appear as part of Nelson’s multi-artist Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer alongside Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, and Larkin Poe. The summer package gets underway June 24 in St. Louis and will wrap up Sept. 23 in Philadelphia, with 19 shows in total. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. local venue time.