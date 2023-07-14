Brothers Osborne Drop a Summertime Banger, Announce New Self-Titled Album

Brothers Osborne live it up every way they can in “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet,” a bright and boisterous track from their upcoming self-titled album, out September 15.

On the tune, singer TJ Osborne paints a hard-partying picture of drinking hard and living fast over a funky-tonk backdrop of guitars and thwapping drums. Then he and his guitarist brother John join their voices to finish the tableau: “If a cold libation’s any indication, we’re gonna have a hell of a night,” they sing. “The day’s about as good as good can get and the sun ain’t even gone down yet.” You can even hear their friends hooting and hollering in the background, as John plays some tasteful licks.

Since April, the brothers have been releasing tracks from the album, including “Might as Well Be Me,” “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day),” “Nobody’s Nobody,” and “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.” Producer Mike Elizondo, whose credits include music by Dr. Dre, Twenty-One Pilots, and Lin-Manuel Mirada, helmed the album. Drummer Abe Laboriel Jr., who’s best known for backing up Paul McCartney, sat behind the kit. The album’s only guest is Miranda Lambert, who sings background on “We Ain’t Good at Breakin’ Up.”

“We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in,” T.J. said in a statement. “And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

“Since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are,” John said. “By acknowledging T.J.’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

The brothers will tour in support of the album, the followup to 2020's Skeletons, this summer with dates running through October. Ticketing info is on the group's website.

Brothers Osborne track list:

1. “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. “Nobody’s Nobody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. “Might as Well Be Me” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. “Love You Too” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. “New Bad Habit” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. “We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. “Back Home” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. "Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)" (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)

Brothers Osborne tour dates:

Jul. 13 – Hammond, IN @ The Pavilion At Wolf Lake Memorial Park

Jul. 14 – Memphis, TN @ Radians Amphitheater

Jul. 15 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

Jul. 21 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom And Museum

Jul. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live!

Jul. 28 – Urbana, IL @ Champaign County Fair Association

Jul. 29 – West Bend, WI @ Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center

Aug. 3 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Expo Complex Plaza

Aug. 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest

Aug. 5 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Empire Fair

Aug. 11 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center

Aug. 12 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera Theater

Aug. 18 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Aug. 19 – Montréal, QC @ Lasso 2023

Sep. 2 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass 2023

Sep. 8 – Martin, TN @ WK&T Amphitheater

Sep. 22 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee River Jam 2023

Oct. 5 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop At Pier 17

Oct. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Gordy’s HWY30 Texas Edition 2023

Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

