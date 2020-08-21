 Brothers Osborne's 'Skeletons': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Time' Trailer Follows One Family's Experience With the Prison-Industrial Complex
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Brothers Osborne’s Searing New Song ‘Skeletons’

Title track from duo’s upcoming third album is a four-on-the-floor rocker about secrets and infidelity

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

“I heard you been creepin’ round/’Bout the time that sun goes down,” sings TJ Osborne in Brothers Osborne’s thumping new song “Skeletons.” The country duo’s third studio album, also titled Skeletons, will be released October 9th.

Opening with trippy, hypnotic keyboard pulses and throbbing bass, “Skeletons” surges just shy of the 30-second mark as John Osborne’s stinging guitar sets up an ominous tone. TJ lobs accusations at someone whom he suspects of being unfaithful, saying he’s got “bones to pick” with the skeletons in their closet. Penned by the brothers with Andrew DeRoberts, it’s a scuffed-up, four-on-the-floor rocker that still gives John plenty of space to light fires with his guitar before wrapping up in a tidy three-and-a-half minutes.

“Skeletons” follows other recent releases from the album, including the single “All Night” and “Hatin’ Somebody.” Every song was penned by at least one of the brothers, with co-writers including Craig Wiseman, Casey Beathard, Natalie Hemby, and Luke Dick. The album was recorded with producer Jay Joyce, who also oversaw the duo’s 2016 debut, Pawn Shop, and their second release, Port Saint Joe.

On Friday, Brothers Osborne will host and perform a free, livestreamed concert to benefit the ACM Lifting Lives Covid-19 Response Fund. “Brothers Osborne: Let’s Play Live” streams at 8 p.m. ET on Brothers Osborne’s YouTube account.

In This Article: Brothers Osborne

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.