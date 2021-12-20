Brothers Osborne Revamp ‘Skeletons’ Album With ‘Younger Me,’ Bonus Tracks

Brothers Osborne will reissue their Grammy-nominated 2020 album Skeletons as a deluxe edition in early 2022. The new version, featuring three additional tracks, will be released Jan. 21.
Among the newly added tracks is the duo’s single “Younger Me,” which was penned by the brothers and Kendell Marvel about singer TJ Osborne’s experiences as a young gay man struggling with coming out. It made the list of Rolling Stone’s best songs from 2021 and is currently nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
The album also features the previously unreleased “Headstone,” which was penned by the duo and Marvel, plus the closing track “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” produced by John Osborne at his home studio. Willie Nelson gets a songwriting credit because it incorporates elements of “On the Road Again.”
Brothers Osborne wrapped the We’re Not for Everyone Tour earlier in the fall, playing over 50 dates on the trek. They’ll resume live performances again in April 2022, playing a handful of headlining shows as well as festival gigs like Stagecoach and Tortuga.
Skeletons Deluxe track listing:
- “Lighten Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk)
- “All Night” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)
- “All the Good Ones Are” (TJ Osborne, Lee Miller and Craig Wiseman)
- “I’m Not for Everyone” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby)
- “Skeletons” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Andrew DeRoberts)
- “Back On the Bottle” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Hayes Carll)
- “High Note” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard and Dustin Christensen)
- “Muskrat Greene” (John Osborne)
- “Dead Man’s Curve’ (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Lee Miller)
- “Make It a Good One” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr.)
- “Hatin’ Somebody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne and Casey Beathard)
- “Old Man’s Boots” (John Osborne)
- “Younger Me” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)
- “Headstone” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)
- “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” (Willie Nelson, John Osborne, TJ Osborne, and Paul Moak)