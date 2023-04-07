Brothers Osborne Balance Attitude and Tenderness in Three New Songs

Brothers Osborne are back with their first new music since the deluxe edition of their album Skeletons. The award-winning country duo of TJ and John Osborne released three new songs on Friday, a little preview of an upcoming fourth studio album that has yet to be announced.

The three new songs embody the various sides of Brothers Osborne we have come to know and appreciate. “Might as Well Be Me” is brash, party-starting country rock with sizzling guitar work and TJ playing the spirited social instigator. “Nobody’s Nobody” is another sturdy, guitar-driven tune that speaks to every person’s humanity. And “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)” slows things down for an opposites-attract ballad about enjoying the sometimes-bumpy ride.

Brothers Osborne’s new music marks a change in collaborators as well. After three albums with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Lainey Wilson) at the helm, the latest three songs see them collaborating with Mike Elizondo, who’s worked with everyone from 50 Cent to Carrie Underwood to Fiona Apple. Elizondo also co-wrote “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)” in addition to producing the new songs.

“[We have] embraced his approach to our sound and story,” John Osborne said in a release. “Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”

John recently became a father to twins with his wife Lucie Silvas, and the duo has a little time to enjoy being home before they return to the road this June.