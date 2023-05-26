fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Brothers Osborne Feel the Sting of Loss in New Song ‘Goodbye’s Kickin’ In’

The ACM-winning duo release a new track from upcoming project produced by Mike Elizondo
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne worked with producer Mike Elizondo on their new music. Natalie Osborne*

Brothers Osborne describe the feeling of a big loss starting to sink in with their new track “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.” The song is set to appear on the duo’s as-yet-unannounced follow-up to 2020’s Skeletons.

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” is the groovier, funkier side of Brothers Osborne, featuring an insistent bass pulse, a four-on-the-floor beat, and some guitar work from John Osborne that’s got shades of Lindsey Buckingham. “Heard that song a hundred times/Ninety-nine I didn’t mind/This time it just set me off,” TJ Osborne sings, a man with the growing realization that he’s really blown it by letting this person walk away.

Trending

Brothers Osborne worked on “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” with producer Mike Elizondo, who also oversaw their previous three songs released from this new project: “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might as Well Be Me,” and “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day).” Their previous three albums were produced by Jay Joyce.

Earlier in May, Brothers Osborne won their fourth ACM Duo of the Year honor following a win for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. They’re on tour through this summer, with stops including Memphis (July 8), Kansas City (July 27), and WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on Aug. 5.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Punisher: War Zone,' 'RRR' and 'Thor' Films, Dies at 58

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

50 Cent Reacts To Ex Chelsea Handler Joking About Anal Sex And His "Magic Stick"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad