Brothers Osborne Feel the Sting of Loss in New Song ‘Goodbye’s Kickin’ In’

Brothers Osborne describe the feeling of a big loss starting to sink in with their new track “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In.” The song is set to appear on the duo’s as-yet-unannounced follow-up to 2020’s Skeletons.

“Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” is the groovier, funkier side of Brothers Osborne, featuring an insistent bass pulse, a four-on-the-floor beat, and some guitar work from John Osborne that’s got shades of Lindsey Buckingham. “Heard that song a hundred times/Ninety-nine I didn’t mind/This time it just set me off,” TJ Osborne sings, a man with the growing realization that he’s really blown it by letting this person walk away. Trending 'Survivor' Superfan Sia Gives $130,000 to Her Favorite Contestants Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds DeSantis Signs Bill Shielding Musk's SpaceX From 'Spaceflight Entity Liability' Tina Turner Was Open About Ike's Abuse — Rappers Made Her A Punchline

Brothers Osborne worked on “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” with producer Mike Elizondo, who also oversaw their previous three songs released from this new project: “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might as Well Be Me,” and “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day).” Their previous three albums were produced by Jay Joyce.

Earlier in May, Brothers Osborne won their fourth ACM Duo of the Year honor following a win for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. They’re on tour through this summer, with stops including Memphis (July 8), Kansas City (July 27), and WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on Aug. 5.