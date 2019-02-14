Brothers Osborne Depict Pain, Addiction in ‘I Don’t Remember Me’ Video

Brothers Osborne reunite with directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver (“Ain’t My Fault,” “Shoot Me Straight”) for their video for “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” a dramatic vignette that tells a tale of addiction and struggle through the eyes of a bull-rider.

Rodeo is a popular, mythologized subject in country songs — from George Strait’s “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” to Garth Brooks’ “Rodeo” — but here the Osbornes look at a darker side of the lifestyle, one spent ostracizing loved ones while self-medicating with pain pills. That said, the bull-riding scenes are thrilling, with the athlete being bounced and jostled as he tries to cling on for those eight seconds. Ultimately, he’s bucked off one final time, a close call that has him under the care of an EMT — TJ Osborne. John Osborne appears just as briefly as a cowboy trying to protect the rider from the bull.

Brothers Osborne kicked off their three-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday night, during which they were joined by surprise guests Maren Morris and Dierks Bentley. The sibling duo is currently on the road in support of their Grammy-nominated album Port Saint Joe. They’ll join Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour for select dates this summer.