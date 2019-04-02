See Brothers Osborne’s Stately ‘I Don’t Remember Me’ on ‘Ellen’

Brothers Osborne made their daytime television debut with a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they performed their current single “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” The duo is also set to perform at the 54th ACM Awards on April 7th.

Though Brothers Osborne’s second album Port Saint Joe showed them to be perfectly capable of turning out scorching rock numbers, “I Don’t Remember Me” is more of an exercise in restraint. Opening with John Osborne’s ringing electric guitar and synth sounds that mimic pizzicato strings, the tune gives way to TJ Osborne’s hushed remembrances about a former self and the shift in perspective that came with finding love. On Ellen, they show off their two-sided approach, alternately centering TJ’s commanding baritone and John’s live-wire guitar playing as the song builds toward its finish. “I Don’t Remember Me” is currently at Number 43 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

Brothers Osborne are nominated for four ACM Awards at this year’s event, including Vocal Duo of the Year — which they’ve taken home for the past two years — and Music Event of the Year, for the Dierks Bentley collaboration “Burning Man.” The annual event, hosted by Reba McEntire and featuring performances by Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Miranda Lambert and George Strait, airs live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday, April 7th. Later tonight, they’ll play a sold-out show at the Fox Theater in Bakersfield, California on their headlining tour.