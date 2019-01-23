Watch Brothers Osborne Sing ‘I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)’ on ‘Fallon’

Brothers Osborne made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, performing the smoldering “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).” The song appears on the CMA-winning duo’s 2018 album Port Saint Joe.

Like much of their work — and on Port Saint Joe in particular — “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” capitalizes on TJ and John Osborne’s strengths, as evidenced by The Tonight Show appearance. TJ’s earthy baritone projects carnality and vulnerability as he sings about love’s transformative capability, while John adds high harmony on the chorus and a dazzling guitar solo that gets cheers from the studio audience. It’s also a fine showcase for their backing band, who turn in a dynamic performance that swings from rock-band force to understated, hushed passages with precision.

Brothers Osborne picked up their third consecutive Vocal Duo of the Year honor at the 2018 CMA Awards, capping off a year that also saw the release of their Grammy-nominated album Port Saint Joe. Currently Brothers Osborne are on a headlining run that includes openers the Wild Feathers, Ruston Kelly and Devon Gilfillian on select dates. Tonight, they’re set to play Terminal 5 in New York City, followed by shows in Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.