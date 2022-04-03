 Watch Brothers Osborne Close the Grammys With 'Dead Man's Curve' - Rolling Stone
Watch Brothers Osborne Close Out the Grammys With Rapid-Fire 'Dead Man's Curve'

The country music duo won their first Grammy earlier in the night for their performance of “Younger Me”

Jon Freeman

Country duo Brothers Osborne wrapped up the 2022 Grammy Awards with a rapid-fire performance of their guitar jam “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Propelled by guitarist John Osborne’s fleet-fingered playing, “Dead Man’s Curve” walloped the audience — and in some cases compelled them to dance. Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and Lady Gaga were all up out of their seats as the cameras scanned the crowd.

“Dead Man’s Curve,” partially inspired by TJ and John Osborne’s sister, appears on the duo’s 2020 album Skeletons. They recorded the project prior to the start of the pandemic and envisioned it being something that would amp up crowds in big spaces, but didn’t get the chance to try it out with touring at a halt. A few months after the album’s release, TJ Osborne publicly came out as gay, making him one of the most visible members of the LGBTQ community in country music.

Brothers Osborne came into the Grammys with pair of nominations. Skeletons was up for Best Country Album, while their single “Younger Me,” which was released as a standalone in 2021, was up for Best Country Group/Duo Performance. Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over bested the Osbornes in the Country Album race, but “Younger Me” triumphed, netting the duo their first-ever Grammy.

“I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality,” TJ said, his voice cracking, “and I never thought I would be on this stage accepting a Grammy.”

