See Brothers Osborne, Charlie Worsham’s Guitar Duel on Allmans’ ‘Whipping Post’

In July, Charlie Worsham and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne re-created the guitar fireworks of Lynyrd Skynyrd (along with Jason Isbell guitarist Sadler Vaden) for a spectacular installment of Worsham’s Every Damn Monday summer residency shows in Nashville. Earlier this week, Worsham and Osborne set their sights on another Southern-rock band — re-creating the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post” onstage at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

Currently opening select shows with the Osbornes, Worsham joined the band for a blazing take on the Allmans’ 1969 jam, a song that became a signature of the group — and notably longer — after its inclusion on 1971’s live double LP At Fillmore East. Here, John Osborne and Worsham trade both licks and vocals, with Osborne singing the gritty verses and Worsham wailing the “sometimes I feel” chorus. It’s the musicianship of the longtime friends (Osborne and Worsham once played together in the band KingBilly) that elevates the collaboration, however. Listen to Worsham’s soulful solo at the 3:45 mark and Osborne’s screeching fills at 5:45.

The “Whipping Post” cover is just the latest onstage highlight for the Osbornes. Last week, the duo of John and TJ joined the Foo Fighters in Canada for a loose run-through of Tom Petty’s “Breakdown,” featuring another blistering solo from John.