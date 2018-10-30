Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next See Brothers Osborne, Charlie Worsham's Guitar Duel on Allmans' 'Whipping Post' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Brothers Osborne, Charlie Worsham’s Guitar Duel on Allmans’ ‘Whipping Post’

John Osborne and Worsham trade licks during a live version of the Allman Brothers Band’s blues-rock rager

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

In July, Charlie Worsham and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne re-created the guitar fireworks of Lynyrd Skynyrd (along with Jason Isbell guitarist Sadler Vaden) for a spectacular installment of Worsham’s Every Damn Monday summer residency shows in Nashville. Earlier this week, Worsham and Osborne set their sights on another Southern-rock band — re-creating the Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post” onstage at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

Currently opening select shows with the Osbornes, Worsham joined the band for a blazing take on the Allmans’ 1969 jam, a song that became a signature of the group — and notably longer — after its inclusion on 1971’s live double LP At Fillmore East. Here, John Osborne and Worsham trade both licks and vocals, with Osborne singing the gritty verses and Worsham wailing the “sometimes I feel” chorus. It’s the musicianship of the longtime friends (Osborne and Worsham once played together in the band KingBilly) that elevates the collaboration, however. Listen to Worsham’s soulful solo at the 3:45 mark and Osborne’s screeching fills at 5:45.

The “Whipping Post” cover is just the latest onstage highlight for the Osbornes. Last week, the duo of John and TJ joined the Foo Fighters in Canada for a loose run-through of Tom Petty’s “Breakdown,” featuring another blistering solo from John.

In This Article: Brothers Osborne, Charlie Worsham

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad