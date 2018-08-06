Brothers Osborne Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne have been playing a supporting role on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High Tour since mid-May, but they’ll move up to headlining status by the end of August with a series of newly announced U.S. and Canadian dates.

The trek will get underway August 26th in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a few days before TJ and John Osborne are set to play at Bentley’s inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado over Labor Day Weekend. In mid-October, they’ll head north for a series of Canadian shows, to be followed by an excursion to the United Kingdom in November. Joining the “Shoot Me Straight” duo on those overseas dates will be English singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, whose new album E.G.O. arrives August 24th, while the Wild Feathers will open a handful of the North American tour stops.

Brothers Osborne released their Jay Joyce-produced second album Port Saint Joe in April. Their current single “Shoot Me Straight” is making its way through the Top 30 at country radio and they’re also featured guests on Bentley’s latest single “Burning Man,” which is now inside the Top 40.

Brothers Osborne headlining tour dates:

Aug. 26 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

Aug. 31 – Laramie, WY @ University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium

Sept. 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levill Pavilion SteelStacks

Oct. 7 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Oct. 18 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

Oct. 19 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Oct. 20 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Oct. 21 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Shaw Conference Centre

Oct. 24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ O’Brian’s Event Centre

Oct. 25 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 27 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

Oct. 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Nov. 1 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel Complex

Nov. 2 – Kitchener, Ontario @ Elements

Nov. 3 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Nov. 8 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium

Nov. 9 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow

Nov. 27 – Newcastle, England @ O2 Academy Newcastle

Nov. 28 – Manchester, England @ Academy Manchester

Nov. 30 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

Dec. 1 – Porthcawl, Wales @ Planet Rock Festival

Dec. 2 – London, England @ O2 Kentish Town Forum