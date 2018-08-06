Brothers Osborne Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Brothers Osborne have been playing a supporting role on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High Tour since mid-May, but they’ll move up to headlining status by the end of August with a series of newly announced U.S. and Canadian dates.
The trek will get underway August 26th in Charlottesville, Virginia, just a few days before TJ and John Osborne are set to play at Bentley’s inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado over Labor Day Weekend. In mid-October, they’ll head north for a series of Canadian shows, to be followed by an excursion to the United Kingdom in November. Joining the “Shoot Me Straight” duo on those overseas dates will be English singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, whose new album E.G.O. arrives August 24th, while the Wild Feathers will open a handful of the North American tour stops.
Brothers Osborne released their Jay Joyce-produced second album Port Saint Joe in April. Their current single “Shoot Me Straight” is making its way through the Top 30 at country radio and they’re also featured guests on Bentley’s latest single “Burning Man,” which is now inside the Top 40.
Brothers Osborne headlining tour dates:
Aug. 26 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
Aug. 31 – Laramie, WY @ University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium
Sept. 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levill Pavilion SteelStacks
Oct. 7 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Oct. 18 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre
Oct. 19 – Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Oct. 20 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
Oct. 21 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Shaw Conference Centre
Oct. 24 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ O’Brian’s Event Centre
Oct. 25 – Winnepeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 27 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
Oct. 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
Nov. 1 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel Complex
Nov. 2 – Kitchener, Ontario @ Elements
Nov. 3 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Nov. 8 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Auditorium
Nov. 9 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Nov. 25 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow
Nov. 27 – Newcastle, England @ O2 Academy Newcastle
Nov. 28 – Manchester, England @ Academy Manchester
Nov. 30 – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
Dec. 1 – Porthcawl, Wales @ Planet Rock Festival
Dec. 2 – London, England @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
