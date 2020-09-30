Brothers Osborne Throw a Quarantine Party for One in ‘All Night’ Video

Brothers Osborne throw a quarantine-safe party that’s part Tron and part Día de Muertos in the colorful new video for “All Night.” The song appears on the CMA- and ACM-winning duo’s upcoming third studio album Skeletons, out October 9th.

Directors Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, who filmed Brothers Osborne’s Point Break-indebted “It Ain’t My Fault” video, collaborated with the duo on the new clip and came up with something that’s very 2020. The opening scenes will look intimately familiar to many people — day after day of sitting on the couch in pajamas, playing video games, and building puzzles as boredom mounts.

A mysterious package arrives to alleviate the problem in the form of life-size puppets who mimic the main character’s nimble dance moves. That alone would have made for a memorable video, but what truly takes it over the top is the black-light section when John and TJ Osborne are trimmed out in glowing neon (including John’s beard) and the dancer-puppet trio is in full-body skeleton paint to complement their moves. It’s a vivid party-for-one that fits the song’s theme of enjoying the moment, even when there’s no one else there to enjoy it buy you.

Produced by Jay Joyce, Skeletons also includes the beefed-up title track and the jam-friendly exploration of coexisting, “Hatin’ Somebody.”