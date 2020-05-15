Brothers Osborne Return With Spiky New Song, ‘All Night’

Brothers Osborne revel in making the good times last in their new single, “All Night,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country duo’s first preview of an upcoming third studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s Port Saint Joe.

A party-friendly tune that’s equal parts outlaw attitude, disco groove, and ZZ Top-style boogie, “All Night” was penned by brothers TJ and John Osborne with Andrew DeRoberts and produced by Jay Joyce. It’s built off a steady, danceable pulse and John’s angular baritone-guitar riff, both of which make a perfect foil for TJ’s sonorous voice. “I’ve got the back, if you’ve got the beat/Got that Solid Gold Country 33 on repeat,” he sings, indicating that the best times are spent with someone else. And though it clocks in at less than three minutes, “All Night” still makes time for an off-kilter guitar solo from John before it heads into the bridge.

Back in October, Brothers Osborne released Live at the Ryman, recorded during their three-night stand at the Nashville venue earlier in 2019. They were nominated for CMA Vocal Duo of the Year as well as in the same category for the ACM Awards, which have been pushed to later in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re also among the artists set to play the Gulf Coast Jam in September.