 Brothers Osborne Perform at 2021 ACM Awards: 'I'm Not for Everyone' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Elle King, Miranda Lambert Open 2021 ACM Awards with 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Brothers Osborne’s Rip-Roaring ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ at 2021 ACM Awards

“I’m always speaking my mind when I’m better off biting my tongue,” the brothers sing in a track off the 2020 album Skeletons

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE - APRIL 16: Brothers Osborne rehearse for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - APRIL 16: Brothers Osborne rehearse for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images)

Ryan Musick/CBS via Getty Images

Brothers Osborne gave a live-TV performance of “I’m Not for Everyone,” a standout track from their latest album Skeletons, on the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Performing onstage at the Ryman Auditorium, singer TJ Osborne kicked off the song before his brother John Osborne, the band’s lead guitarist, took a verse. “I’m always speaking my mind when I’m better off biting my tongue,” they sang in the chorus. The siblings returned at the end of the show to wrap up the night with “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Brothers Osborne were nominated for two honors at the ACMs, including Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for Skeletons. Released in the middle of the pandemic, the amped-up, hard-charging Skeletons was originally conceived as an album to be played for arenas and amphitheaters.

“Let’s record something that’s really fun and exciting to listen to, and most importantly, let’s record an album of songs we can play live,” John Osborne told Rolling Stone last year. “I feel like we did that to the best of our ability, but the whole irony being that all of our shows got canceled.”

“I’m Not for Everyone” also provided the name for the duo’s delayed return to the road in 2021. The We’re Not for Everyone Tour kicks off in late July and runs through late November with nearly 50 dates announced so far. On April 16th, Brothers Osborne released the new song “Younger Me,” which was inspired by TJ Osborne’s journey with coming out. The band premiered a special online bonus performance of “Younger Me” that puts the spotlight squarely on TJ.

In This Article: Academy of Country Music Awards, Brothers Osborne

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.