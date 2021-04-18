Watch Brothers Osborne’s Rip-Roaring ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ at 2021 ACM Awards

Brothers Osborne gave a live-TV performance of “I’m Not for Everyone,” a standout track from their latest album Skeletons, on the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Performing onstage at the Ryman Auditorium, singer TJ Osborne kicked off the song before his brother John Osborne, the band’s lead guitarist, took a verse. “I’m always speaking my mind when I’m better off biting my tongue,” they sang in the chorus. The siblings returned at the end of the show to wrap up the night with “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Brothers Osborne were nominated for two honors at the ACMs, including Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for Skeletons. Released in the middle of the pandemic, the amped-up, hard-charging Skeletons was originally conceived as an album to be played for arenas and amphitheaters.

“Let’s record something that’s really fun and exciting to listen to, and most importantly, let’s record an album of songs we can play live,” John Osborne told Rolling Stone last year. “I feel like we did that to the best of our ability, but the whole irony being that all of our shows got canceled.”

“I’m Not for Everyone” also provided the name for the duo’s delayed return to the road in 2021. The We’re Not for Everyone Tour kicks off in late July and runs through late November with nearly 50 dates announced so far. On April 16th, Brothers Osborne released the new song “Younger Me,” which was inspired by TJ Osborne’s journey with coming out. The band premiered a special online bonus performance of “Younger Me” that puts the spotlight squarely on TJ.