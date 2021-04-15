Brothers Osborne Plot Extensive North American Summer Tour

Brothers Osborne have confirmed a lengthy U.S. tour set to launch in mid-summer. The We’re Not for Everyone Tour, named for a track on their arena-ready third studio album Skeletons, will take the sibling duo to nearly 50 locations beginning in July.

The trek gets underway July 29th in Philadelphia, with stops including Nashville, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Many of the venues are open-air locations, such as Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and the Santa Barbara Bowl in California.

TJ and John Osborne will lead their band through a tour that wraps up November 20th in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. “After a Few” singer Travis Denning and 2020 ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes will alternate opening duties throughout the tour.

In February, singer TJ Osborne publicly came out as gay, making him the only out man signed to a Nashville major label. “It’s been a really wild experience to have come out to very few people — although a lot of my friends and family knew already — and then to come out publicly in one big fell swoop,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. “In some ways, it’s nice, but it’s made for a very emotional day.”

We’re Not for Everyone Tour dates:

July 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 30 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 31 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

August 1 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

August 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoom Amphitheater

August 5 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs

August 15 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage

August 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 21 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

August 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 3 – Indianpolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 4 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 10 – Memphis, TN @ the Orpheum Theatre

September 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

September 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ the Criterion

September 22 – Irving, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

September 24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 25 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store

September 30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

October 8 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ the Masonic

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

October 30 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

November 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

November 13 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

November 19 – Washington, DC @ the Anthem

November 20 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center