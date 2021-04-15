Brothers Osborne Plot Extensive North American Summer Tour

Brothers Osborne have confirmed a lengthy U.S. tour set to launch in mid-summer. The We’re Not for Everyone Tour, named for a track on their arena-ready third studio album Skeletons, will take the sibling duo to nearly 50 locations beginning in July.
The trek gets underway July 29th in Philadelphia, with stops including Nashville, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Many of the venues are open-air locations, such as Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and the Santa Barbara Bowl in California.
TJ and John Osborne will lead their band through a tour that wraps up November 20th in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. “After a Few” singer Travis Denning and 2020 ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes will alternate opening duties throughout the tour.
In February, singer TJ Osborne publicly came out as gay, making him the only out man signed to a Nashville major label. “It’s been a really wild experience to have come out to very few people — although a lot of my friends and family knew already — and then to come out publicly in one big fell swoop,” he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. “In some ways, it’s nice, but it’s made for a very emotional day.”
We’re Not for Everyone Tour dates:
July 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 30 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 31 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
August 1 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
August 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoom Amphitheater
August 5 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
August 14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs
August 15 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage
August 19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 21 – Farmingville, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
August 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
September 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 3 – Indianpolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 4 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 10 – Memphis, TN @ the Orpheum Theatre
September 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
September 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ the Criterion
September 22 – Irving, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn
September 24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
September 25 – Helotes, TX @ Floore’s Country Store
September 30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
October 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
October 8 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
October 16 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
October 17 – San Francisco, CA @ the Masonic
October 20 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
October 28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
October 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
October 30 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
November 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
November 13 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
November 18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
November 19 – Washington, DC @ the Anthem
November 20 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center