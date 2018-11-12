Brothers Osborne Extend Headlining Tour With New 2019 Dates

With a chance at a third consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year award on the line later this week, Brothers Osborne are busy plotting out their 2019 plans with news of more than 40 new tour dates that will include Wild Feathers, Ruston Kelly, and Devon Gilfillian as opening acts.

The duo of Maryland natives, who recently released “I Don’t Remember (Before You)” as the latest single from their sophomore LP Port Saint Joe, are already in the midst of a world tour that pauses early in December after a run of dates in the United Kingdom. They’ll return to the road in the United States on January 10th with a date at Riviera Theater in Chicago, Illinois. From there, they’ll be visiting theaters and auditoriums — including a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium February 15th and 16th — through to the end of April, wrapping with an outdoor show at the Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, on April 27th. The Wild Feathers will support through February 16th, when Ruston Kelly will assume opening duties. Devon Gilfillian will take over March 21st, remaining until the tour’s conclusion.

In the meantime, Brothers Osborne are nominated not only for Vocal Duo of the Year at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards but also for Musical Event of the Year for “Burning Man,” their collaboration with Dierks Bentley that they’ll perform during the ceremony. “We can’t be anything other than ourselves,” a philosophical TJ Osborne told Rolling Stone Country recently, reflecting on their chances. “Whether that gets us into trouble sometimes or if that’s our charm, I don’t know.”

The full list of Brothers Osborne’s 2019 tour dates:

January 10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

January 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

January 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

January 23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

January 24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

January 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

January 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

January 31 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

February 1 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater

February 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

February 7 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

February 8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

February 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

February 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

February 21 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

February 22 – Richmond, VA The National

February 23 – Washington, DC The Anthem

March 2 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

March 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

March 7 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 8 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

March 9 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center

March 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

March 15 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

March 21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall

March 22 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Hall Little Rock

March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

March 27 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

March 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

March 30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 31 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

April 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

April 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

April 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas

April 25 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

April 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln In The Streets

April 27 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note – Outdoors