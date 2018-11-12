Brothers Osborne Extend Headlining Tour With New 2019 Dates

With a chance at a third consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year award on the line later this week, Brothers Osborne are busy plotting out their 2019 plans with news of more than 40 new tour dates that will include Wild Feathers, Ruston Kelly, and Devon Gilfillian as opening acts.
The duo of Maryland natives, who recently released “I Don’t Remember (Before You)” as the latest single from their sophomore LP Port Saint Joe, are already in the midst of a world tour that pauses early in December after a run of dates in the United Kingdom. They’ll return to the road in the United States on January 10th with a date at Riviera Theater in Chicago, Illinois. From there, they’ll be visiting theaters and auditoriums — including a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium February 15th and 16th — through to the end of April, wrapping with an outdoor show at the Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, on April 27th. The Wild Feathers will support through February 16th, when Ruston Kelly will assume opening duties. Devon Gilfillian will take over March 21st, remaining until the tour’s conclusion.
In the meantime, Brothers Osborne are nominated not only for Vocal Duo of the Year at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards but also for Musical Event of the Year for “Burning Man,” their collaboration with Dierks Bentley that they’ll perform during the ceremony. “We can’t be anything other than ourselves,” a philosophical TJ Osborne told Rolling Stone Country recently, reflecting on their chances. “Whether that gets us into trouble sometimes or if that’s our charm, I don’t know.”
The full list of Brothers Osborne’s 2019 tour dates:
January 10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
January 11 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
January 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
January 23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
January 24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
January 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
January 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor
January 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
January 31 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
February 1 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theater
February 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
February 7 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
February 8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas
February 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
February 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
February 21 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
February 22 – Richmond, VA The National
February 23 – Washington, DC The Anthem
March 2 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
March 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
March 7 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
March 8 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
March 9 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
March 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
March 15 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
March 21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall
March 22 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Hall Little Rock
March 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
March 27 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
March 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
March 30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
March 31 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre
April 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
April 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 4 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
April 10 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek
April 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas
April 25 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
April 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln In The Streets
April 27 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note – Outdoors
