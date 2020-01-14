 Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2020 Tour: See Dates - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Soccer Mommy Announces New Album 'Color Theory,' Shares 'Circle the Drain' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Brooks & Dunn Will Tour the U.S. for the First Time in a Decade

Reboot 2020 Tour puts a definitive end to the duo’s semi-retirement

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brooks and Dunn

Brooks & Dunn will launch the Reboot 2020 Tour in May.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

On the heels of releasing the well-received duets album Re-Boot last year and announcing a new string of shows for their long-running Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn are returning to the touring circuit. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo will hit the road for 18 dates beginning in May.

The trek, called the Reboot 2020 Tour, marks Brooks & Dunn’s first nationwide tour in a decade and puts a definitive end to the retirement they announced in 2009. Ronnie Dunn, who released the covers project Re-Dunn last week, says he’s been bolstered by the fan support for Re-Boot the album, which teamed B&D with today’s stars and producer Dann Huff.

“That whole project was a surprise, and well-executed. That’s a stroke of genius on our manager’s part,” he tells Rolling Stone. “We just showed up and Dann did a great job of making it all work.”

Brooks & Dunn won’t have traditional opening acts on the Reboot 2020 Tour. Instead, they’re billing the as yet unannounced support artists as “special guests” — singers on the Reboot album included Ashley McBryde, Midland, Kane Brown, and Cody Johnson.

Related

Ronnie Dunn
Brooks & Dunn's Ronnie Dunn: 10 Songs That Shaped Me
See Luke Combs' Jubilant Cover of Brooks & Dunn's 'Brand New Man'

Related

oscar snubs
Oscars 2020 Nominations: 12 Biggest Snubs
Keith Richards' Wildest Escapades: 19 Insane Tales From a Legendary Life

Presently, the tour is slated to conclude in September, but as was the case with their Las Vegas residency, plans can always change. “We thought it was going to be for a year,” Dunn says. “This is year five.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2020 Tour dates:
May 15 — St. Louis, MO  @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
May 22 — Raleigh, NC  @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 —Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 5 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 6  — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 26 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 27 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 29  — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
September 4 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 5  — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 10  — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 11  — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 18  — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 19  — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.