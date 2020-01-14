Brooks & Dunn Will Tour the U.S. for the First Time in a Decade

On the heels of releasing the well-received duets album Re-Boot last year and announcing a new string of shows for their long-running Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn are returning to the touring circuit. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo will hit the road for 18 dates beginning in May.

The trek, called the Reboot 2020 Tour, marks Brooks & Dunn’s first nationwide tour in a decade and puts a definitive end to the retirement they announced in 2009. Ronnie Dunn, who released the covers project Re-Dunn last week, says he’s been bolstered by the fan support for Re-Boot the album, which teamed B&D with today’s stars and producer Dann Huff.

“That whole project was a surprise, and well-executed. That’s a stroke of genius on our manager’s part,” he tells Rolling Stone. “We just showed up and Dann did a great job of making it all work.”

Brooks & Dunn won’t have traditional opening acts on the Reboot 2020 Tour. Instead, they’re billing the as yet unannounced support artists as “special guests” — singers on the Reboot album included Ashley McBryde, Midland, Kane Brown, and Cody Johnson.

Presently, the tour is slated to conclude in September, but as was the case with their Las Vegas residency, plans can always change. “We thought it was going to be for a year,” Dunn says. “This is year five.”

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2020 Tour dates:

May 15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 —Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 5 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 6 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 26 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 27 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 29 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

September 4 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 5 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 19 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre