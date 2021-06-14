 Brooks and Dunn's Reboot Tour Dates: See Cities and Venues - Rolling Stone
Brooks & Dunn Plot 2021 Reboot Tour

Fall trek features Travis Tritt in direct support

Joseph Hudak

Brooks and Dunn Tour

Brooks & Dunn will kick off their Reboot Tour in September.

Brooks & Dunn have announced a new fall tour with a decidedly Nineties country edge: The duo’s 2021 Reboot Tour features Travis Tritt as the opening act.

Kicking off Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis at the Ruoff Music Center, the fall tour runs through early October and plays markets like Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta. Tritt, who released the album Set in Stone in May, will be in the direct support slot, with newcomer Elvie Shane opening the shows.

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks rerecorded some of their biggest hits with contemporary country stars like Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne for 2019’s Reboot album, signaling that their 2015 reunion was an ongoing endeavor. (They announced their split in 2010.) Last year, Dunn released the covers collection Re-Dunn, while Brooks, the host of American Country Countdown, was named National On-Air Personality of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour Dates:
September 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 9 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 16 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 18 — Chicago, IL @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 23 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 24 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
September 30 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 1 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 2 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
October 7 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
October 8 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

In This Article: Brooks & Dunn, Kix Brooks, live music, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt

