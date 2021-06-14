Brooks & Dunn Plot 2021 Reboot Tour

Brooks & Dunn have announced a new fall tour with a decidedly Nineties country edge: The duo’s 2021 Reboot Tour features Travis Tritt as the opening act.

Kicking off Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis at the Ruoff Music Center, the fall tour runs through early October and plays markets like Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta. Tritt, who released the album Set in Stone in May, will be in the direct support slot, with newcomer Elvie Shane opening the shows.

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks rerecorded some of their biggest hits with contemporary country stars like Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne for 2019’s Reboot album, signaling that their 2015 reunion was an ongoing endeavor. (They announced their split in 2010.) Last year, Dunn released the covers collection Re-Dunn, while Brooks, the host of American Country Countdown, was named National On-Air Personality of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour Dates:

September 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 4 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 9 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 10 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 11 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 16 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 18 — Chicago, IL @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 23 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 24 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

September 30 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 1 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

October 2 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

October 7 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 8 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater