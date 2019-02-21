Brooks & Dunn Preview ‘Reboot’ Album With Jon Pardi Collaboration

Brooks & Dunn are gearing to release their first recordings together since 2007 with Reboot, which pairs the superstar duo with a group of younger performers including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne. On Thursday, they announced the official track listing for the album, due out April 5th, and posted the new version of “My Next Broken Heart” featuring Jon Pardi.

With its stomping, two-stepping beat and sizzling Telecaster licks, “My Next Broken Heart” was made for the honky-tonks. Pardi takes the lead in the first verse, then supplies some low harmonies to support Ronnie Dunn’s sublime voice. They momentarily shift gears with the top of each chorus, as the drummer changes to a half-time beat before hopping right back to the regular rhythm. Brooks & Dunn originally recorded the song for their 1991 debut album Brand New Man and it went on to become their second Number One.

Elsewhere on Reboot, present-day stars get a turn at singing their favorites. In addition to previously released tracks featuring Combs and Kane Brown, the album includes “Neon Moon” with Grammy Album of the Year winner Kacey Musgraves (which she’s been known to sing live), “Hard Workin’ Man” with Brothers Osborne, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” with Ashley McBryde and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” with Midland. Dan Huff produced the album, with Musgraves co-producing her track alongside him.

In addition to resuming their Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire on June 26th, Brooks & Dunn will also play the Houston Rodeo on February 27th.

1. “Brand New Man” (with Luke Combs)

2. “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” (with Brett Young)

3. “My Next Broken Heart” (with Jon Pardi)

4. “Neon Moon” (with Kacey Musgraves)

5. “Lost and Found” (with Tyler Booth)

6. “Hard Workin’ Man” (with Brothers Osborne)

7. “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” (with Ashley McBryde)

8. “My Maria” (with Thomas Rhett)

9. “Red Dirt Road” (with Cody Johnson)

10. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” (with Midland)

11. “Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing” (with Lanco)

12. “Believe” (with Kane Brown)