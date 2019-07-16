Brooks & Dunn Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame

Just ahead of their induction into the Hall of Fame this fall, the story of Brooks & Dunn from aspiring solo artists to the best-selling country duo of all time will be explored in a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Opening August 9th, Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon will spotlight dozens of the awards presented to the duo from 1992 to 2006, with a display of their Grammy, CMA and ACM trophies. In addition, the exhibit will feature custom guitars, one-of-a-kind stage wear, racing suits Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn emblazoned with steer heads and wore when they drove 5/8th-scale Legends race cars in the 1990s, as well as Dunn’s early draft of the lyrics to their 2003 Number One hit, “Red Dirt Road.” Among other items featuring the design element that has become synonymous with Brooks & Dunn is a pair of cowboy boots decorated with steer’s head inlays, worn by Dunn when he was around five years old.

Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon is slated to run through July 19th, 2020. Throughout its run the exhibit will be accompanied by special museum programs, including an in-depth conversation featuring the duo and their longtime manager, Clarence Spalding. Titled “Proud of the House We Built,” the conversation will feature personal memories and stories related to the exhibit from the three participants. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 24th at 2 p.m. in the museum’s CMA Theater. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. CT, on Friday, July 19th.