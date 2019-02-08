Brooks & Dunn Ready ‘Reboot’ Album With Kane Brown, Luke Combs

Since reuniting in 2014 for their Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn have regularly performed together onstage, but the award-winning country duo haven’t been in the studio as a unit since 2007. They break that streak, however, with the new album Reboot.

Due April 5th, Reboot pairs Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks with 12 contemporary country artists to reinterpret the duo’s hits. Kacey Musgraves, Midland, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Lanco, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth, Luke Combs and Kane Brown each tackle a B&D classic.

Ahead of the album’s arrival, Brooks & Dunn have released Brown’s version of the ballad “Believe” and Combs’ honky-tonking “Brand New Man,” which has been a frequent cover in Combs’ live show. A full track list has yet to be announced.

“This whole experience has been humbling to say the least. What a cool rush to hear somebody do one of your tunes in a unique way, and it still holds up,” Dunn said in a statement. “That’s the greatest compliment you can get as an artist. People used to ask us all the time about the legacy we wanted to leave, and it’s honestly just that — you hope the music stands up over time.”

“They’re making their own music,” Brooks said. “But just like we did, they still remember and respect the music they grew up with. It makes you feel good that these acts were inspired by us in some small way.”

Brooks & Dunn will perform in Houston on February 27th. They resume their Las Vegas residency on June 26th at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.