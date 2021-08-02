 Reba, Brooks and Dunn Announce End of Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire to End Las Vegas Residency

“Together in Vegas,” which opened in 2015, will stage its last run of shows at Caesars Palace this December

Joseph Hudak

Brooks and Dunn, Reba McEntire

Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire will conclude their long-running Las Vegas residency with nine more shows in December.

Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn began their semi-regular run of Las Vegas shows back in 2015 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. After nearly seven years of performances, their “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas” residency will close this December.

Billed as the “longest-running country residency in Las Vegas,” the production ends with nine more shows: December 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 14th, and 15th. Tickets for the shows go on sale August 6th.

Back in June, Brooks & Dunn announced the rescheduled dates of their 2021 Reboot Tour, running from September through the end of October. The duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn released the Reboot album of collaborations in 2019. McEntire, meanwhile, released a video for her song “Somehow You Do” in April and has apparently recorded a new duet with Dolly Parton. Parton divulged the news during a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, offering that the pair re-recorded McEntire’s 1993 hit with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”

Since McEntire and Brooks & Dunn launched their Las Vegas residency, a swell of country music showroom productions have debuted, from Keith Urban to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Recently, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood announced their own respective residences at the new Resorts World Casino.

