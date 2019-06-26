See Brooks & Dunn, Midland Sing Lively ‘Boot Scootin’ Boogie’ on ‘CMT Crossroads’

Brooks & Dunn are joined by “Drinkin’ Problem” trio Midland for a lively rendition of the country duo’s 1992 hit “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” that will appear in the next edition of CMT Crossroads. Filmed in the heart of downtown Nashville, the episode premieres on CMT on Friday, June 28th, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

This new version of the song, which Midland sang on the 2019 collaborative Brooks & Dunn album Reboot, leaves much unchanged from the original recording — save for a few extra voices in the mix. Midland leader Mark Wystrach, dressed in a white t-shirt (proclaiming himself “Picket Captain”) that looks like it could stand a visit to a washing machine, takes the opening verse before handing it over to Ronnie Dunn. The two take turns singing lead while Kix Brooks adds some harmonica spice and Midland’s Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy provide harmony vocals and show off their rock star moves.

Luke Combs, Jon Pardi, Bretty Young, Lanco singer Brandon Lancaster, and Cody Johnson also join Brooks & Dunn to sing some of their classic hits (as recorded for Reboot) on the hour-long episode of Crossroads. Released in April, Reboot was the first Brooks & Dunn album in 12 years.

Midland, meanwhile, have their own new album titled Let It Roll set for release on August 23rd. The new album, which features the lead single “Mr. Lonely,” will be accompanied by the headlining Let It Roll Tour in the fall.