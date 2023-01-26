Margo Price, Nickel Creek to Headline 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will return to the Tennessee-Virginia border Sept. 8-10, bringing a wide-ranging group of performers to the birthplace of country music for its 22nd year.

Margo Price and Nickel Creek top the three-day lineup set to perform along State Street in downtown Bristol, and both will have relatively new albums to showcase for fans. Other artists on the bill include some well-established roots favorites like Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Watchhouse (f.k.a. Mandolin Orange), Larkin Poe, and the Mavericks. But there are also plenty of relative newcomers including 49 Winchester, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Wilderado. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

They will join an illustrious lineup of past performers that includes Wynonna, Lucy Dacus, Marcus King Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dr. Dog, John Anderson, and Charley Crockett.

Weekend passes to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion are currently on sale along with VIP packages. Visit bristolrhythm.com for more information.

The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion was established to celebrate the legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions during which the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers were first recorded by Ralph Peer. The festival is presented by the Birthplace of Country Music organization in Bristol, which also operates a museum and radio station.