Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley to Release Solo Debut

‘BK’s Wave Pack’ compiles four beach-country songs like “Beach Cowboy” and “Party on the Beach”

Joseph Hudak

Brian Kelley

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley will release his solo debut on April 13th.

Brian Kelley, the Florida half of the country-music duo Florida George Line, has announced his debut solo project. BK’s Wave Pack, due April 13th, is a four-track EP that plays up Kelley’s inherent beach vibes in songs like “Beach Cowboy” and “Party on the Beach.”

Kelley produced the project with Corey Crowder (Jake Rose gets a producer credit on the song “Beach Cowboy”) and co-wrote all four songs with writers like Crowder, Randy Montana, and Canaan Smith. “Made by the Water” and “Sunday Service in the Sand” round out the collection.

“My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living – whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand,” Kelley said in a release. “And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. ‘Beach Cowboy’ is a way of life and state of mind.”

Last month, Kelley announced a new solo deal with Warner Music Nashville. He and Tyler Hubbard, his partner in Florida Georgia Line, have been signed to Big Machine Label Group since 2012. Their current single, “Long Live,”  hit the top of the country charts this week, giving FGL their 18th career Number One.

Here’s the track list and songwriting credits for BK’s Wave Pack:

1. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose)
2. “Made by the Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)
3. “Party on the Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)
4. “Sunday Service in the Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)

