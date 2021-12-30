Brian Fallon Delays Tour As U.S. Sets Daily Record of Covid Cases

Brian Fallon was planning to begin his North American tour with his band the Howling Weather on Jan. 11 in Portland, Maine. But as the U.S. sets daily records with Covid cases fueled by the Omicron variant, the Gaslight Anthem frontman is canceling his first two weeks of dates. The tour will now begin Jan. 25 in Chicago.

“My hope is that by delaying the start of the tour cases will come down, especially in the Northeast. They may not, but this is a decision I feel puts me, my audience, and the touring party in the best place possible for the tour to actually happen,” Fallon wrote on Instagram. “It’s weird times, it’s my best guess. I’m sorry to those of you who had tickets for the cancelled dates, hopefully I’ll see you again soon.”

Fallon is just the latest artist to either postpone or cancel concerts as Omicron blankets the U.S. The Strokes postponed their New Year’s Eve concert. The Flaming Lips bumped their two New Year’s shows to February. And LL Cool J dropped out of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 after testing positive. On Wednesday, the U.S. daily case total set a record with 488,000 new cases.

Earlier this fall, Fallon released the album Night Divine, a stripped-down collection of hymns the New Jersey native heard as a kid in church. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he talked about the challenges of touring during the pandemic and encouraging fans to wear masks.

“I’ve been told that there’s some places that they don’t let you do that, but I will be doing it every place that I can,” he said, “I’m not at a spot where like [Jason] Isbell is. I can’t just clamp down and be like, ‘Yo, you know what, I’m not playing there,’ because honestly, if I’m on tour, I got to get from this place to this place and I can’t afford to do it without that show…. I respect people’s opinion on if they don’t want to wear a mask. But, listen, you can’t come to my show then. Do whatever you want, but don’t come to my show!”

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather Tour Dates:

Jan. 25 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

Jan. 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Jan. 28 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Jan. 29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Jan. 31 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 1 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Feb. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Feb. 4 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 5 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 6 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Feb. 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Feb. 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Feb. 11 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Feb. 12 — Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

Feb. 13 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

Feb. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Feb. 16 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 18 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

Feb. 19 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Feb. 20 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 22 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Feb. 23 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Feb. 25 — Boston, MA @ Royale

Feb. 26 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Groud

Feb. 27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 1 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

March 2 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

March 4 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 5 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts