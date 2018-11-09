Hear Brett Young’s Upbeat New Song ‘Reason to Stay’

Country crooner Brett Young offers an example of his new, upbeat approach with “Reason to Stay,” the third track released from his upcoming second album, Ticket to L.A.

Co-written by Young with Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins and Emily Warren, “Reason to Stay” follows in the sonic footsteps of the album’s title track and first single “Here Tonight” — both songs show off a fresh side to the CMA nominee’s artistry. He’s been previously known for vulnerable, brokenhearted ballads like “In Case You Didn’t Know,” Like I Loved You” and “Mercy,” but with “Reason to Stay” Young pumps up the positive energy in bouncy, country-meets-R&B style.

Following the California native as he soaks up the sun and strolls a beachside boardwalk, the lyric video for “Reason to Stay” works as a breezy companion to the song’s message – all about convincing his crush not to split when the morning light comes.

“I’ve got two hands and all they wanna do is hold ya / I’ve got two eyes that are dying to watch you wakin’ up / I’ve got a kiss that’ll get you thinkin’ it’s Saturday / I’ll give you a reason, I’ll give you a reason to stay,” goes the flirtatious chorus.

Young is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards, airing live November 14th at 8/7c on ABC. Ticket to L.A. will be released December 7th.