Brett Young Announces New Album ‘Ticket to L.A.’

CMA-nominated performer Brett Young will look back to his home state for his second album, Ticket to L.A., arriving via Big Machine Label Group on December 7th.

Ticket to L.A. reunites Young, a native of Southern California, with that album’s producer Dann Huff, along with engineer Justin Niebank and executive producer Jimmy Harnen. A release about the album notes that fans will be able to expect some quicker tempos on the album, perhaps a slight turn away from the balladry that made him a fixture on country radio over the last two years. Additionally, pop singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw joins up with Young on “Chapters,” which the two co-wrote with Ross Copperman. Young also wrote songs with such hit tunesmiths as Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelly, among others.

“I decided to name the album Ticket to L.A. because flying home to Los Angeles has become such a big part of my life,” Young says in a release. “A lot of the first record reflected a kind of hard point in my life when I was moving from Los Angeles to Nashville, but I’m in a completely different place now.”

The southern California native has experienced an impressive breakthrough with the singles from his self-titled 2016 debut, all four of which reached Number One on either the Country Airplay or Mediabase charts and have since been certified Platinum. One of them, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” has achieved Triple Platinum status. In late August, Young received a CMA Awards nomination for New Artist of the Year. Shortly before he releases Ticket to L.A., he’ll embark on his headlining Here Tonight Tour on November 16th.

Ticket to L.A. track listing: