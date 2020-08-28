 Brett Eldredge Marks the Passage of Time in 'Sunday Drive' Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Run the Jewels and 2 Chainz Get Robbed by the 'Get Duked!' Cast in New Video
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Brett Eldredge’s ‘Sunday Drive’ Video Will Make You Cry

Country vocalist marks the passage of time between children and their parents via a poignant car ride

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Life is a blink. One minute you’re in the backseat of your parents’ car, being driven for ice cream, and the next you’re taking care of your folks, ushering them into the car to take them to some appointment or another. That’s the message of Brett Eldredge’s music video for “Sunday Drive,” the title track of his latest album.

The video casts Eldredge as the narrator, playing an upright piano on a deserted road in his native Illinois, while actors depict the lyrical arc. It’s all about the unrelenting passage of time, with the child assuming the role of parent to his parents, and helping them relive old memories. “I never said where we were going/I just helped them to the back seat,” Eldredge sings, “Dad, just laughed and said, ‘Son, don’t drive too far, your mama gets pretty tired these days.'”

Written by Barry Dean, Don Mescall, and Steve Robson, “Sunday Drive” first crossed Eldredge’s path when he was an intern at Universal Music Publishing uploading songwriters’ demo CDs to a computer database. He squirreled away a copy of the song with the hope of cutting it when his own career got off the ground.

“I heard that song and it just stopped me right there, in that little dungeon of a room in the bottom of that building,” Eldredge told Rolling Stone. “I held onto it and had the MP3. I hoped and prayed no one would record it. I didn’t even have a recording contract or publishing deal yet.”

In a statement accompanying the video, Eldredge says he wants “Sunday Drive” to be a reminder to make every moment count. “If I could ask anything, just let it take you back to that place, don’t be afraid, ride off on that Sunday drive with your hand out the window and feel the air, and the life in your veins,” he says. “It’s not here forever, but it’s here for now.”

In This Article: Brett Eldredge

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.