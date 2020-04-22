 Brett Eldredge Performs 'Gabrielle' on 'Colbert': Watch - Rolling Stone
Brett Eldredge Gives Live Debut of New Song ‘Gabrielle’ on ‘Colbert’

The first single off the country singer’s ‘Sunday Drive’ album asks what went wrong in a romance

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brett Eldredge gave the live debut of his new single “Gabrielle” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. An at-home performance, the clip captured the country singer in his backyard in Nashville, playing the song about a busted relationship on acoustic guitar.

It’s a bare-bones rendition, but it highlights the songwriting-focused nature of Eldredge’s upcoming album, Sunday Drive. The studio version of “Gabrielle,” released last Friday, is based around a piano melody, which Eldredge says became a hallmark of the project.

“It was this upright piano, and it just had this sound,” Eldredge says. “We tried to go to a grand piano from time to time, but we kept going back to this upright. It became a signature sound for the record.”

Eldredge wrote “Gabrielle” with Sunday Drive‘s producers, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, about a real-life experience, an approach that underscores the mature vibe of the Illinois native’s fifth LP.

“It’s all about that feeling of being in a relationship where you look back and wonder why it didn’t work out. No one hated each other. It just didn’t work out. You sit there with the ‘What if?’ questions of what it could have been,” Eldredge says. Sunday Drive will be released July 10th.

In This Article: Brett Eldredge, Late Show With Stephen Colbert

