Brett Eldredge to Hit the Road on 2021 Good Day Tour

Brett Eldredge reshaped the direction of his career with the release of his mature singer-songwriter album Sunday Drive last summer. With vaccines rolling out and live music quickly returning, the Illinois native is finally ready to tour behind the LP. Eldredge announced his Good Day Tour dates on Monday.

Named after the uplifting track “Good Day” on Sunday Drive, the tour begins in Ohio on September 16th and runs into early November, wrapping up with a date in Verona, New York. “Kiss Somebody” singer Morgan Evans will open the trek. Following the announced U.S. leg, Eldredge will travel overseas in spring 2022 for shows in the U.K. and Europe.

“I’m very proud of everything I’ve done at this point, but I really felt like I left a lot on the table, and I haven’t shown the artist that I really am,” Eldredge told Rolling Stone of Sunday Drive, a rootsy, piano-heavy project produced by Danial Tashian and Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour). “I don’t care if I’ve had six or seven Number Ones or whatever in a row. I want to remembered for something that hopefully helps inspire people for years.”

Brett Eldredge’s Good Day Tour dates:

September 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

September 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

September 24 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

September 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

October 1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

October 2 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Amphitheater

October 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

October 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theater

October 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

October 28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena

October 29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 5 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

November 6 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino