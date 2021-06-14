Brett Eldredge to Hit the Road on 2021 Good Day Tour

Brett Eldredge reshaped the direction of his career with the release of his mature singer-songwriter album Sunday Drive last summer. With vaccines rolling out and live music quickly returning, the Illinois native is finally ready to tour behind the LP. Eldredge announced his Good Day Tour dates on Monday.
Named after the uplifting track “Good Day” on Sunday Drive, the tour begins in Ohio on September 16th and runs into early November, wrapping up with a date in Verona, New York. “Kiss Somebody” singer Morgan Evans will open the trek. Following the announced U.S. leg, Eldredge will travel overseas in spring 2022 for shows in the U.K. and Europe.
“I’m very proud of everything I’ve done at this point, but I really felt like I left a lot on the table, and I haven’t shown the artist that I really am,” Eldredge told Rolling Stone of Sunday Drive, a rootsy, piano-heavy project produced by Danial Tashian and Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour). “I don’t care if I’ve had six or seven Number Ones or whatever in a row. I want to remembered for something that hopefully helps inspire people for years.”
Brett Eldredge’s Good Day Tour dates:
September 16 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
September 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
September 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
September 24 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
September 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
September 30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
October 1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
October 2 – Key West, FL @ The Key West Amphitheater
October 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
October 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
October 22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theater
October 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
October 28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Broadmoor World Arena
October 29 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
November 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
November 5 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
November 6 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino