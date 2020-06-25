 Brent Cobb's 'The World Is Ending' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Brent Cobb Has Apocalyptic Visions in Surreal ‘The World Is Ending’ Video

Singer-songwriter is haunted by global unrest in first release since 2018’s ‘Providence Canyon’

Jon Freeman

Brent Cobb conjures up a surreal world in the new video for his haunting song “The World Is Ending.” The Georgia native released the song earlier in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to shut everything down.

Alternately nightmarish and beautiful, the clip created by Delaney Royer superimposes Cobb and his acoustic guitar on an ever-shifting background. Sometimes he’s consumed by flames, other times it hints at signs of rebirth, though possibly only after some apocalyptic event. Cobb’s haunting melody and lyrics mirror this unease, pointing out his awareness of the trouble and wondering what to do. “This old world ain’t lookin’ too pretty anyhow/Might be time to clean house,” he sings.

Cobb wrote “The World Is Ending” with Zack Lyle and the song is Cobb’s first release since the 2018 album Providence Canyon. That album included the gritty country-rock tune “Ain’t a Road Too Long,” as well as the more plaintive ballad “Come Home Soon.”

More recently, Cobb was also a co-writer on Luke Combs’ quarantine anthem “Six Feet Apart,” which was released in mid-April. Just a couple weeks prior, Cobb had been among the artists slated to play the opening of the new Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, which had been delayed by the pandemic.

