Brent Cobb Is Reissuing His 2006 Debut Album

Brent Cobb released his first record on a major label, Shine On Rainy Day (Low Country Sound/Elektra), in 2016, but his debut album actually arrived 10 years earlier, the independently released No Place Left to Leave. On February 7th, the Georgia singer-songwriter will reissue the album on his own label, Ol’ Buddy Records.

Produced by Cobb’s cousin Dave Cobb, No Place Left to Leave features 10 tracks written by Brent Cobb, including “Hold Me Closely,” which the Oak Ridge Boys recorded for their 2009 album The Boys Are Back (produced by Dave Cobb). The Texas country-rock band Whiskey Myers also cut “Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd” for 2011’s Firewater. Shooter Jennings, whose 2005 album Put the O Back in Country was a major influence on Cobb, appears on the record, adding organ to the tracks “Richland” and “Dirt Road in Georgia.”

Cobb released the album when he was just 20. “Some of it is rock ‘n’ roll, some of it is super country. Some of it is straight-up songwriter-acoustic. It’s a very eclectic album,” he said in a statement. “But the main thing that goes through my mind when I listen to it now is that it started things off for me.”

Cobb’s last album was the country-funk exploration Providence Canyon in 2018. He most recently released the single “Feet Off the Ground,” featuring U.K. singer Jade Bird, in September 2019.

Here’s the track list for No Place Left to Leave:

1. “Richland”

2. “No Place Left to Leave”

3. “Butterfly”

4. “Lavenders and Loving Gestures”

5. “Bar, Guitar, and a Honky Tonk Crowd”

6. “Don’t Want to Leave”

7. “Black Bottle”

8. “Dirt Road in Georgia”

9. “Black Creek”

10. “Hold Me Closely”