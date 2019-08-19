Brent Cobb Sings ‘Providence Canyon’ at the Georgia Park That Inspired It

The Georgia Tourism Board should cut Brent Cobb a check. His three-part Come Home Soon video series presents the Peach State in all its natural beauty, culminating with the stunning third installment, filmed at Providence Canyon State Park, premiering today.

Appropriately, Cobb performs “Providence Canyon,” the title track to his 2018 album. It’s an easygoing performance, full of the good-times nostalgia that make up the song’s lyrics about packing a cooler and heading out to the red clay walls of the geological wonder.

“In Chapter 3: ‘Providence Canyon,’ we want to take folks to the source for the finale. And we decided the best time to do that was the hottest day of the year in South Georgia,” says Cobb with a laugh. Still, the Georgia heat doesn’t deter him from sporting a sharp fringe jacket, which he wears all the way to the clip’s conclusion: a gorgeous coda of his song “Diggin’ Holes,” sung a cappella with band members Mike Harris and Jason Kott.

“For this part we used the actual album track and made more of a standard music video. Last year [director] Chris [Phelps] hopped on the road with us for some of our tour. Before each show J Kott, Mike Harris, and I warm up by doing an a cappella three-part harmony of ‘Diggin’ Holes,'” Cobb says. “Chris always wanted to capture it. So, he had us do it for the video on the edge of the canyon. It’s a beautiful scene. I hope the viewer gets to feel at least half of the spirit of the Canyon. Go on down to Providence Canyon to feel the rest.”

The first two parts of Cobb’s Come Home Soon series feature the singer performing “Come Home Soon” and “Country Bound” and include cameos by his neighbors and family. Currently on the road with Chris Stapleton, Cobb and his band will play Kansas, Arkansas, and Louisiana this weekend before launching his own headlining tour in September at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia.