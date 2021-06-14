 Brent Cobb, Nikki Lane Announce 2021 Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Brooks & Dunn Plot 2021 Reboot Tour
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane Announce Co-Headlining Soapbox Derby Tour

Tour name is inspired by the songwriters’ collab “Soapbox,” off Cobb’s latest album Keep ‘Em on They Toes

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brent Cobb Nikki Lane

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane will tour together this summer.

Don VanCleave*

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane will share bills through the later part of summer 2021 when they team up for the co-headlining Soapbox Derby Tour. The trek gets underway August 20th in Chicago.

Spanning 18 dates in less than three weeks, the Soapbox Derby Tour will stick mostly to the Southeast and East Coast, with stops including Louisville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C., in the first half. As the tour drifts into September, they’ll wind back down through Lane’s home state of South Carolina and wrap up September 8th and 9th with shows in Athens and Atlanta in Cobb’s native Georgia. Andrew Combs is set to support on all dates, and tickets go on sale June 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn Plot 2021 Reboot Tour
Eric Clapton Announces 2021 American Tour Dates

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Cobb released his latest album, Keep ‘Em on They Toes, in 2020, touching on a psychedelic experience and working to write more grown-up country music.

“I’ve had moments where a songwriter or an artist that I’m writing with will go, ‘Well, that seems a little too aged. Let’s make it younger.’ There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s just not the way that I wrote this album,” Cobb told Rolling Stone.

Lane, meanwhile, issued her most recent album Highway Queen in 2017 and sang with Lana Del Rey on a series of new recordings. She also appears on Cobb’s album, harmonizing on the track that gives their tour its name: “Soapbox.”

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane’s Soapbox Derby Tour dates:
August 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ the Hi-Fi
August 22 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Foreman Amphitheatre
August 23 – Lexington, KY @ the Burl
August 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
August 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
August 30 – Boston, MA @ the Sinclair
August 31 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
September 1 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
September 2 – Isle of Palms, SC @ the Windjammer
September 3 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
September 4 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel
September 5 – Columbia, SC @ the Senate
September 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
September 8 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

In This Article: Brent Cobb, live music, Nikki Lane

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.