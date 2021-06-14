Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane Announce Co-Headlining Soapbox Derby Tour

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane will share bills through the later part of summer 2021 when they team up for the co-headlining Soapbox Derby Tour. The trek gets underway August 20th in Chicago.

Spanning 18 dates in less than three weeks, the Soapbox Derby Tour will stick mostly to the Southeast and East Coast, with stops including Louisville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Washington, D.C., in the first half. As the tour drifts into September, they’ll wind back down through Lane’s home state of South Carolina and wrap up September 8th and 9th with shows in Athens and Atlanta in Cobb’s native Georgia. Andrew Combs is set to support on all dates, and tickets go on sale June 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

Cobb released his latest album, Keep ‘Em on They Toes, in 2020, touching on a psychedelic experience and working to write more grown-up country music.

“I’ve had moments where a songwriter or an artist that I’m writing with will go, ‘Well, that seems a little too aged. Let’s make it younger.’ There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s just not the way that I wrote this album,” Cobb told Rolling Stone.

Lane, meanwhile, issued her most recent album Highway Queen in 2017 and sang with Lana Del Rey on a series of new recordings. She also appears on Cobb’s album, harmonizing on the track that gives their tour its name: “Soapbox.”

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane’s Soapbox Derby Tour dates:

August 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ the Hi-Fi

August 22 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Foreman Amphitheatre

August 23 – Lexington, KY @ the Burl

August 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

August 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

August 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

August 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

August 30 – Boston, MA @ the Sinclair

August 31 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

September 1 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

September 2 – Isle of Palms, SC @ the Windjammer

September 3 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

September 4 – Asheville, NC @ the Orange Peel

September 5 – Columbia, SC @ the Senate

September 7 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

September 8 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

September 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse