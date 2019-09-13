Hear Brent Cobb, Jade Bird’s Soaring Duet ‘Feet Off the Ground’

Georgia native Brent Cobb and U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird make for compelling, if unlikely, duet partners in the newly released song “Feet Off the Ground.” It’s the first new music from Cobb since putting out 2018’s acclaimed Providence Canyon and a postscript to Bird’s self-titled 2019 release.

Imagining a couple in love as feeling weightless when they dance, Cobb and Bird — who co-wrote the song in 2017 when Cobb was touring Europe — each get a solo moment to shine at various points during the song. But Cobb mostly cedes the spotlight to Bird, whose explosive vocals lift the song into the stratosphere in each chorus, her attack softened slightly from her own singles like “Uh Huh” but still packing a mighty punch.

“There was something so easy and magical in the room that day,” says Cobb, whose in-demand cousin Dave Cobb produced the recording. “Probably just Jade. She had no problem recreating that same magic in RCA studio A when she came over for her first tour of the states. It’s a beautiful song. She’s a beautiful soul.”

Cobb recently wrapped up opening duties on Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour and released the three-part video series “Come Home Soon” inviting fans to see his life in south Georgia. This fall, he embarks on the headlining Sucker for a Good Time Tour, with support from the National Reserve and Hailey Whitters on select dates.