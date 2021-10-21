Brent Cobb to Explore His Faith on New Gospel Album ‘And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…’

After taking a psychedelic-inspired journey on his 2020 album Keep ‘Em on They Toes, country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb will lean on the divine for And Now, Let’s Turn To Page…, his evocatively-titled upcoming album of gospel songs.

Produced by his cousin Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA’s Studio A, Cobb’s forthcoming fourth LP is a collection of time-tested spirituals and hymns like “Just A Closer Walk With Thee,” “Old Rugged Cross,” and “In The Garden.” The record features several of Cobb’s family members on backing vocals as well as contributions from Anderson East and Caylee Hammack. Cobb was inspired to make the record after surviving a dangerous car accident last year.

“I’d always had it in the back of my mind to make a gospel album,” the songwriter said in a statement. “That moment of clarity, of almost getting killed, made me think I should just make the gospel album now.”

The record also includes one original, the searing, piano-driven country-funk single “We Shall Rise,” which has been released as a preview of the project. Although the song might at first sound more at home in a honky-tonk than a Sunday service, Cobb imbues its “Hallelujah, amen,” chorus with a sacred spirituality.

And Now, Let’s Turn To Page… will be released on Cobb’s ‘Ol Buddy Records on Jan. 28. It’s also one of a string of upcoming Americana albums with a reflective, spiritual thread, including Brian Fallon’s Night Divine (Nov. 5) and Hiss Golden Messenger’s O Come All Ye Faithful (Oct. 22).