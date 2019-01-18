See Brent Cobb’s Relaxed Cover of Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

Country troubadour Brent Cobb got Rocky Mountain high for cover of Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” delivering a sun-dappled performance of the classic hit in Telluride, Colorado, in a newly posted installment of his ongoing “Meat and Potatoes Sessions” warm-up videos.

Playing back-porch style – if one’s back porch happens to include a breathtaking mountain vista – the gorgeous clip was filmed in August of 2018, a few months after Petty’s death. With Cobb’s Georgian drawl adding an extra layer to Petty’s deep-thinking slacker vibe, the ultra-relaxed performance finds Cobb and his band going mostly acoustic and gathering around a single microphone placed on top of a pine-covered ridge. A slippery slide guitar and a five-gallon bucket serving as a drum help bring the song’s laid-back melody to life, with a banjo jumping in to provide the memorably melodic bridge.

Recorded for Petty’s 1994 solo outing Wildflowers, “You Don’t Know How It Feels” went to Number One on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart. Cobb’s Sucker For a Good Time Tour kicked off in Atlanta on Thursday, and will roll on through March 30th in Louisville, Kentucky.