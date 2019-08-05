See Brent Cobb Depict Home Life, Georgia Beauty in ‘Come Home Soon’ Video

Brent Cobb celebrates both family bonds and the natural beauty of his native Georgia in a new three-part performance series. In the first video, premiering today, Cobb strips down his song “Come Home Soon” — which gives the series its name — and sings the homesick track, off his album Providence Canyon, against the shimmer of a lake at dusk.

But it’s the inclusion of Cobb’s daughter Lyla that elevates the clip above just promotional content. Director Chris Phelps captures the unguarded relationship between father and daughter, as the pair fish together, sing songs, and, in the capper, indulge in a bedtime story from that beloved children’s poet — Jerry Reed. When Lyla asks for a story, Cobb teasingly chooses to tell her the story of “Amos Moses.”

“The ‘Come Home Soon’ series is my continued love letter to Georgia. I come and go but it stays the same. It’s as constant as the Flint River. I trust it to keep my family safe while I’m gone and to help raise my children right,” Cobb says. “Chris stayed on me about locations for different scenes. He couldn’t understand that everywhere down there is the perfect shot. You really can’t mess it up. The moment he pulled up, he got it. Then he made it into a beautiful short movie.

“We wanted to capture the warmth and spirit of not only the area but also of the people,” he continues. “There’s a real light down there. I believe this series lets folks see it the way I do.”

“Man, I’m scared I might forget who I am too if don’t come home soon,” he sings in “Come Home Soon,” a lament about his life on the road. With this ultra-personal series, Cobb is determined to not let that happen.

Brent Cobb’s current tour dates:

August 9 — Montgomery, AL @ Range 231N

August 10 – Perdido Key, FL @ Flora Bama Whiskey Jam

August 14 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair +

August 15 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena *

August 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

August 17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

August 22 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena *

August 23 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena *

August 24 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center *

August 29 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center *

August 30 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome *

August 31 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf *

September 6 – Jasper, AL @ Foothills Festival

September 7 – Hamilton, OH @ David Shaw’s Big River Get Down

September 11 – Nashville, TN @ Americana Festival 2019

September 12 – Abingdon, VA @ Washington County Fair

September 13 – Columbus, GA @ Scott’s Ride 2019

September 14 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

September 17 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^

September 18 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live ^

September 21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

September 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

September 23 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

September 26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark ^

September 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall ^

September 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center

September 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo Coffee ^

October 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Indianapolis ^

October 2 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar ^

October 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ^

October 5 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre ^

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

October 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ~

October 27 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Club Casino / Crown Room ~

October 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s ~

October 31 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ~

November 1 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

November 2 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett ~

November 4 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat ~

November 5 – Bozeman, MT @ The Filling Station ~

November 7 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux ~

November 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room ~

November 9 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ~

November 10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note ~

January 28 – February 2 – Key West, FL @ Mile 0 Fest 2020

^ support from The National Reserve

~ support from Hailey Whitters

* as part of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show”

+ Festival performance direct to Tyler Childers