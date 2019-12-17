 Brent Cobb 2020 Acoustic Tour Dates: See Details - Rolling Stone
Brent Cobb Announces 2020 ‘Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music’ Dates

Georgia native also plans a trio of full-band shows for April 2020

Jon Freeman

Brent Cobb

Brent Cobb has announced a series of acoustic tour dates for early 2020.

Brent Cobb will take the quiet approach with a run of acoustic tour dates beginning in early 2020. Billed as “A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb,” the trek will get underway February 21st in Austin, Texas.

Stretching 16 dates in total, the acoustic tour will feature Cobb and accompanist reimagining some of the songs from his acclaimed albums Shine On Rainy Day and Providence Canyon. Stops along the way include Dallas’ Kessler Theater on February 22nd, Atlanta’s Terminal West, and Louisville, Kentucky’s Zanzabar. Tickets are already on sale for these dates, which will include singer Maddie Medley.

Additionally, Cobb will crank back up with his full band (billed as Brent Cobb and Them) in April, performing one of the first shows at the newly announced Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on April 2nd, as well as a pair of Alabama shows at Birmingham’s Saturn and Decatur’s Princess Theatre Center. Tickets for these shows, which feature supporting guest Erin Rae, go on sale December 20th.

Earlier in 2019, Cobb debuted a three-part video series called “Come Home Soon” that explored some of his Georgia roots featured songs from his 2018 album Providence Canyon. Cobb also shared the spotlight with English singer Jade Bird on the 2019 song “Feet Off the Ground.”

“A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb” dates
February 21 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre
February 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater
February 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Blue Door
February 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
February 27 – Macon, GA @ Creek Stage @ The Rookery
February 29 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North
March 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
March 13 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
March 14 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
March 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
March 17 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE
March 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
March 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
March 20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
March 21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

“Brent Cobb and Them” with special guest Erin Rae
April 2 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
April 3 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
April 4 – Decatur, AL @ Princess Theatre Center

