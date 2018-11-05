Brent Cobb Plots Headlining 2019 Sucker For a Good Time Tour

Brent Cobb has confirmed an extensive run of headlining tour dates for 2019, following his run supporting Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show throughout 2018.

The Sucker For a Good Time Tour kicks off January 17th in Cobb’s home state of Georgia at Atlanta’s Terminal West, with dates running through the end of March. Cities on the itinerary are largely located in the South and include Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and New Orleans, Louisiana. Nestled among the shows are a January 25th stop at the Lincoln Theater in Raleigh, North Carolina supporting American Aquarium, and a January 31st show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where Cobb will open for the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Cobb released his album Providence Canyon earlier in 2018, working with cousin producer Dave Cobb on the project. With songs like “Ain’t a Road Too Long” and “Morning’s Gonna Come,” Cobb built on the singer-songwriter introspection of his 2016 album Shine on Rainy Day, adding funk-based grooves and soulful melodies to his mix of sounds.

“Dave and I have been trying since 2006 to make a country funk album,” he told Rolling Stone back in May. “I don’t know if we achieved it yet, but it was a lot of fun trying to make it happen.”

Brent Cobb’s Sucker For a Good Time Tour dates:

January 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

January 18 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

January 19 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

January 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre (opening for American Aquarium)

January 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

January 31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (opening for Tedeschi Trucks Band)

February 1 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

February 7 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

February 8 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

February 9 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

February 13 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Jr.

February 14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

February 15 – Pocola, OK @ Gilley’s at Choctaw Casino

February 16 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

February 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead’s

February 22 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

February 23 – Wilson, AR @ The Grange at Wilson

February 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

March 1 – Waverly, AL @ Little House at Standard Deluxe

March 2 – Tifton, GA @ Rhythm & Ribs Festival

March 21 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

March 22 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

March 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

March 24 – Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

March 29 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

March 30 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar