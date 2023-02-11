Breland Gets Philly Fired Up for Super Bowl LVII With ‘Do It for the Birds’ Hype Video

Breland may call Nashville home, but the country/hip-hop artist was raised in New Jersey, just across the river from Philadelphia. Naturally, he’s an Eagles fan and on Friday he joined Philly’s Andie Summers, the 2022 CMA Award-winning DJ of country station 92.5 WXTU, to drop a hype video ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Produced by Nashville-Philadelphia production company the 10:10 Creative (whose director Steve Jawn helmed videos by Old Dominion and Miranda Lambert), “Do It for the Birds” mixes clips of hardcore Eagles fans in action with a self-shot video of Breland rapping at home. “Gotta do it for the Birds/this goes out to Sirianni/Mr. Jalen Hurts,” Breland sings, shouting out the team’s coach Nick Sirianni and star QB. His flow is so fire that even Chiefs fans will like it. (OK, maybe not…)

But the Eagles faithful will appreciate some old-school references, including one to beloved “Weapon X,” Brian Dawkins, and another to former wide receiver Freddie Mitchell — Fred-Ex even cameos in the video.

The country-tinged "Do It for the Birds" joins two other songs that have been adopted as Philly anthems heading into the big game: Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" and Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."

Breland, who broke out with the viral hit “My Truck” in 2019, has become a collaborator of choice in country music, joining Nashville stars like Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Lady A on their singles. In 2021, he featured on Dierks Bentley’s Number One hit “Beers on Me.” Last week, Breland announced his second annual “Breland & Friends” benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium. Set for April 4th, the show supports Nashville’s youth-services organization the Oasis Center and features guests like Ingrid Andress, Alana Springsteen, Tenille Townes, Gary LeVox, and Ashley Cooke.

Super Bowl LVII has another country music connection: For the third year in a row a country singer will perform the national anthem. Chris Stapleton is set to do the honors this year, following last year’s performance by Mickey Guyton and 2021’s rendition by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.