Enigmatic Viral Country Star Breland Unveils ‘My Truck’ Video

“What made the song popular on TikTok and on the Internet was the actual truck community embracing it,” singer says. “The video is a celebration of truck culture, but also a celebration of diversity”

By

Reporter

Samantha Hissong's Most Recent Stories

View All

By the start of last December, “My Truck,” the debut single by country-trap artist Breland, started to grab eyeballs on TikTok – where it currently boasts more than 250,000 user-generated videos (The biggest of which has 2.3 million views of its own). Atlantic Records came knocking soon after. Earlier this month, the song shot to Number One on Spotify’s Viral 50 Chart on both the U.S. and global fronts, earned a place on Hot Country, Spotify’s top country playlist, and picked up 15 million streams across all digital platforms worldwide.

Now, the enigmatic rising star has released the official video for “My Truck,” a clip that doubles as the first time Breland has publicly shown his face. The video challenges expectations in multiple ways. The clip opens with a stereotypical cowboy: chiseled, manly man aesthetic, sheep-lined denim and, of course, the cowboy hat. Then Breland, a 24year-old black singer-rapper from Atlanta, pops up out of nowhere. He’s cheerful and kind of geeky, but with the kind of swag that isn’t purchased in rural Tennessee. He wants you to know that both beings exist; both of these men can love and appreciate what country music has to offer.

Fans who had been discovering the song via word of mouth were fittingly using it as the soundtrack to showcasing their trucks. “What made the song popular on TikTok and on the Internet was the actual truck community embracing it,” Breland tells Rolling Stone for a soon-to-be-published interview. “I wanted to stay true to that and we were able to feature a lot of different trucks. We were able to feature [such a large variety] because of the generosity of a bunch of actual truck owners, who wanted an opportunity to showcase their trucks in the video.

“The video is a celebration of truck culture, but also a celebration of diversity,” he adds. “We have a really diverse cast and a diverse group of truck owners. It’s a collision of two cultures that don’t often intersect, and I wanted the video to represent that, because sonically that’s what the record represents. It will be a really cool opportunity for people who love country music and people who love hip-hop and urban music to be able to find elements in the video that they can relate to. Truck culture is inclusive and music is inclusive. I want everyone to be able to find themselves in the video and find something within the song that makes them say, ‘Okay, this is me. I can relate to this. This is mine.’”.

Alex Bittan, the former “Video Commissioner” for Atlantic who helmed clips for Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” and twenty one pilots’ “Heathens,” directed the video.

Asked when the truck commercial money would start rolling in, Breland laughed. “Hey, all I’m saying is I am open to partnerships!” he says. “I would love to have a Super Bowl commercial. I would love to do some NASCAR Monster Jam types of partnerships as well. Hopefully those things start to happen soon. I think we have a really cool movement developing here.” The clip will be predominantly featured on ESPN throughout February and March as part of their Music of the Month program.

