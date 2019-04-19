Brantley Gilbert Celebrates Pot, ‘Scooby-Doo’ in New ‘Welcome to Hazeville’ Video

Zoinks! Brantley Gilbert is pursued by a pot monster in the new animated video for his song “Hazeville.” A track off his upcoming album, the 4/20-ready song includes a rapped verse by Colt Ford and guest shots by Lukas Nelson and his legendary pot proponent dad, Willie Nelson.

Gilbert, Ford and Lukas all appear in the cartoon clip (directed by Chris Gregoire and animated by Gavin Schlerf), which evokes the Seventies aesthetic of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and its gang of meddling kids. All three pile in a pickup truck, with Gilbert behind the wheel, as they try to evade a menacing bat creature. Everything is moving in slow motion for this stoned trio though, who, Gilbert sings, are “hanging down with Willie on that laid-back vibe.” The payoff comes at the clip’s end with an unmasking in vintage Scooby-Doo fashion.

Gilbert wrote the woozy “Hazeville” with Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts and his “Dirt Road Anthem” co-writer Ford. Like that irresistible 2011 hit, this track successfully mixes rhythmic beats with country stylings, suggesting that Gilbert’s sweet spot may reside less in the harsh aggro-country of “Kick It in the Sticks” and “Read Me My Rights” and more in chill party jams.

In June, the Georgia native will kick off his Not Like Us Tour, beginning in Cincinnati. His current single “What Happens in a Small Town” is a duet with Lindsay Ell.