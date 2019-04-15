Brantley Gilbert Announces Dates for 2019 Not Like Us Tour

Brantley Gilbert has announced his itinerary for the upcoming 2019 Not Like Us Tour. Named for the Georgia native’s newly released song, the trek officially launches on June 20th.

Beginning in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Not Like Us tour currently has dates scheduled through mid-October, with stops including Hartford, Connecticut; Jacksonville, Florida; and Alpharetta, Georgia, outside Atlanta. Gilbert will be supported throughout the trek by Lindsay Ell, who duets with Gilbert on the single “What Happens in a Small Town,” and Michael Ray. Tickets go on sale to the public April 19th.

Gilbert and Ell’s “What Happens in a Small Town” is presently making its way up the Country Airplay chart inside the Top 25. Meanwhile, “Not Like Us,” a grungy, lumbering slab of country rock, was released over the weekend and shows Gilbert flexing to ward off the country-dabbling poseurs. “We’re on another level/These folks ’round here/Two-steppin’ with the devil,” he sings, delivering the line in a syncopated snarl, as the production looms from every side of him with jagged guitars and dramatic strings.

Brantley Gilbert’s 2019 Not Like Us Tour dates:

June 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 22 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theater

August 30 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

September 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

September 27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 28 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion