Brantley Gilbert Releases Father’s Day Ballad, Announces 2019 Cruise Lineup

Brantley Gilbert offers a personal message to his son in the new song “Man That Hung the Moon.” A well-timed release ahead of the Father’s Day holiday, the ballad highlights a softer side of the rough-hewn, tattooed country singer.

“You’re gonna think I hung the moon/you’re gonna think I made the sky/that the sun rises and sets inside of my eyes,” he sings, presumably to his son Barrett, who was born in 2017. Gradually, in classic country songwriting fashion, the lyrics flip, with Gilbert pointing out the faults his son will soon recognize in him and revealing that God is the really the subject of the title. “He calls us home,” Gilbert sings.

“Man That Hung the Moon” is the follow-up to Gilbert’s collaboration with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town,” which the pair performed at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest in Nashville. It also arrives after the quirky pot anthem “Welcome to Hazeville” with Colt Ford and Lukas Nelson.

In addition, Gilbert and cruise-festival company Sixthman announced the lineup for the 2019 Kick It in the Ship cruise. Gilbert’s second annual excursion sets sail November 4th through 8th and features Chase Rice, Lanco, Tyler Farr, Danielle Bradbery, Jon Langston, Colt Ford and more. The cruise sails from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, and is one of many country-themed voyages presented by Sixthman. In March, they announced that Lucinda Williams, the Mavericks and Steve Earle will anchor the lineup for the 2020 Outlaw Country Cruise.