Brandy Clark Previews New Album ‘Your Life Is a Record’ With ‘Who You Thought I Was’

Ballad was inspired by something Clark once heard John Prine say

Brandy Clark has announced her third album, Your Life Is a Record, her first studio release since 2016’s Big Day in a Small Town. Clark reunited with producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church) for the LP, which will be in stores March 6th.

Your Life Is a Record features stately string and horn arrangements that find the Grammy-nominated singer veering away from the modern-country sounds of her most recent effort. Legendary songwriter Randy Newman and Brothers Osborne guitarist John Osborne guest on the album.

The first offering is “Who You Thought I Was,” a mid-tempo ballad inspired by something Clark heard John Prine say several years back at an awards show.

“He said with a little laugh, ‘Well, I’m John Prine, but I’d like to go back to being who you thought I was,'” Clark recalls. “Man…that hit me. The songwriter in me instantly knew it was a song and the heart in me knew it was how I had felt in my own life many times.”

“There’s a lot of things I used to wanna be ’till I met you,” Clark sings. “Now I wanna be honest/Now I wanna be better/Now I wanna be the ‘me’ I should’ve been when we were together.”

This winter, Clark will join Tanya Tucker for CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour.

Your Life is a Record track list:
1. “I’ll Be the Sad Song”
2. “Long Walk”
3. “Love Is a Fire”
4. “Pawn Shop”
5. “Who You Thought I Was”
6. “Apologies”
7. “Bigger Boat (feat. Randy Newman)”
8. “Bad Car”
9. “Who Broke Whose Heart”
10. “Can We Be Strangers”
11. “The Past Is the Past”

Clark’s U.S. tour dates:
February 5 — Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap*
February 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live*
February 7 — New York, NY @ Town Hall*
February 20 — Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage*
February 21 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre*
February 22 — Wichita, KS @ Templelive Wichita
February 24 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
February 25 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
February 27 — Sioux Fallas, ND @ The District
February 28 — Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre
February 29 — Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley
March 28 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway†
March 29 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley†
March 31 — Houston, TX @ White Oak†
April 1 — Austin, TX @ The Parish†
April 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum†
April 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room†
April 8 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall†
April 10 — Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre†
April 11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Theatre†
April 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room†
April 14 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall†
April 16 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room†
April 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline†
April 18 — Des Moines, IA  @ Woolys†
April 20 — Ann Arbor, MI  @ The Ark†
April 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland†
April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex†
April 24 — Uncasville, CT  @Wolf Den†
April 27 — Boston, MA  @Brighton Music Hall†
May 2 — Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon†
May 4 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West†
May 5 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn†
May 7 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners†
May 8 — Chicago, IL @  The Space†

