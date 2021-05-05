Brandy Clark Announces Headlining ‘Who You Thought I Was’ Tour Dates

Brandy Clark has announced rescheduled dates for a headlining tour later in 2021. The Who You Thought I Was Tour, named for a song on Clark’s Grammy-nominated album Your Life Is a Record, will officially launch October 25th in Portland, Oregon.

Originally set to kick off in March 2021, the 16-date trek will be packed into a one-month span that wraps with a hometown show November 21st at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley. In between are performances in intimate spaces like New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Philadelphia’s World Café Live, and the Chicago-area venue Space. Tickets are on sale now.

Back in March, Clark released a deluxe version of Your Life Is a Record, featuring a handful of previously unreleased recordings. Among those is “Same Devil,” one of two songs Clark wrote and recorded with Brandi Carlile.

“I’d love to do more with her,” Clark said in March. “I’ve worked with great producers on every record, I feel really lucky that way. It’s the first time I’ve worked with a producer whose instrument is their voice. So that was different. She really pushed me vocally in a way that no one ever has.”

Here are Brandy Clark’s Who You Thought I Was tour dates:

October 25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

October 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

October 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

November 3 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

November 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

November 6 – Evanston, IL @ Space

November 9 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

November 10 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

November 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live – Upstairs

November 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

November 16 – Altanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

November 21 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley